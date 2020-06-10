Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $7.13

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.13. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 31,879,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 443.5% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626,073 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 483,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 448,662 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $4,615,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 72.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

