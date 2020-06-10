Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,549. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $507.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dmc Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dmc Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dmc Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dmc Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

