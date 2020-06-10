Dock (DOCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $927,569.00

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Dock has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $927,569.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.01962138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00176525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121447 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,145,469 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

