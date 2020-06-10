Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.08.

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.13. 183,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $194.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.