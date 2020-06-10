Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Shares of DMLP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 93,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4779 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $153,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,333 shares of company stock valued at $189,190. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 69,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 375,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 32,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.