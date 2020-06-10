DPM Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,234,704 Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DPM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,234,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,000. Sirius XM comprises 8.5% of DPM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DPM Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Sirius XM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 91,756 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 279,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,240,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 761,972 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 709,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 442,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 26,766,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,535,568. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

