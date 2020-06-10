DPM Capital LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DPM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. Loews makes up about 1.8% of DPM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on L shares. Barclays cut their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:L traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. 1,699,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,778. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

