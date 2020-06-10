Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EGRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 108,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,743. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $666.98 million, a P/E ratio of 282.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.