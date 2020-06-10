Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
EGRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 108,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,743. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $666.98 million, a P/E ratio of 282.08 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
