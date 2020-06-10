Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Electronic Arts traded as high as $125.66 and last traded at $124.81, with a volume of 3747279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.07.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,952 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.