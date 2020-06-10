Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $23,374,829.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,155,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,007,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 881,320 shares of company stock worth $129,480,488. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,377. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average is $139.39.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

