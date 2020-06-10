Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

EFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 637,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,435. The company has a current ratio of 88.98, a quick ratio of 88.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.05. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 801.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 43,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

