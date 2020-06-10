Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) COO Sells $341,668.11 in Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.51. 3,094,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,154. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 91,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Emerson Electric by 335.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 549,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,173,000 after buying an additional 423,035 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 48.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 92,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 55,275 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

