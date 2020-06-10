Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:EDN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 114,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $191.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $432.38 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

