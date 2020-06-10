Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Raised by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,701,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 629,501 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 5.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $282,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Enbridge by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,253,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

