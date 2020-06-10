Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,242 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.15% of Enbridge worth $90,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.