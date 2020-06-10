Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,569 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 117,250 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,707,000 after purchasing an additional 897,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,032,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,273,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 939,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,178 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

