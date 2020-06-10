Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stake Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,418,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,712,490 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises approximately 1.3% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $57,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. grace capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 31,032,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,273,016. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $53,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,203.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 939,800 shares of company stock worth $5,621,178 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

