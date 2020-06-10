Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an accumulate rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 10,603,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542,821. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 109,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $5,825,918.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,637,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $2,013,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,825,073 shares of company stock worth $834,154,654. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 707.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

