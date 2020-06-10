Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.39). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 26,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,969. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

