Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,187,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,417,521 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $117,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 183,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,410. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,034,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

