Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,239,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,917,480 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 7.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.38% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $432,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 183,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,410. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,034,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.