Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.31, approximately 10,633,145 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 10,396,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $1,552,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 183,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,410. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $325,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,745 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,021,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.