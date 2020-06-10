Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Lowered by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,166 shares during the period. Equifax comprises about 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.47% of Equifax worth $67,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.11. 41,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.