Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $697.05.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $695.53. 471,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $676.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Equinix has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $718.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,911.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,811. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Equinix by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

