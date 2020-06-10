Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark Sells 5,000 Shares

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00.

Hudis Jane Hertzmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15.

Shares of EL stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.72. 1,056,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,982,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

