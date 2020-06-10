Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) is Fundsmith LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Fundsmith LLP lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,738,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,925 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 6.0% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 1.87% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $1,073,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $443,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $190,286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,318,000 after acquiring an additional 704,861 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.43. 730,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,524 shares of company stock worth $10,558,278. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

