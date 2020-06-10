EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $72,138.07 and $10,625.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $681.00 or 0.06903160 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00054596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012422 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002447 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

