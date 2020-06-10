Eugene Farrell Sells 12,660 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Farrell sold 400 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $21,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $487,440.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32.

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

