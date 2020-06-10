EURBASE Market Capitalization Hits $3.46 Million (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. EURBASE has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $1,468.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00012385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EURBASE has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00081252 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00364711 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010548 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000490 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015296 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EURBASE

EBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,848,276 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com . EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

