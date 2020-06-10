Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Up 5.5%

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.45 and last traded at $130.66, approximately 593,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 635,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,309,025 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

