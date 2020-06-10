Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

