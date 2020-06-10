Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Everi posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 885.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.50 and a beta of 2.73.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

