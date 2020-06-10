Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

EVOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 1,362,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,023. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

