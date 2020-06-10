Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

EXFO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exfo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exfo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 1,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $180.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Exfo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Exfo during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exfo by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

