Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.73. 19,988,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,687,631. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $241.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.30. The stock has a market cap of $674.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,845,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

