Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $2.05. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $2.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.71.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded down $8.81 on Tuesday, reaching $411.90. 342,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.96.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

