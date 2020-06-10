Farrokh Batliwala Sells 2,500 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ITT traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. 502,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,234. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

