Financial Analysis: Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) vs. Sutter Rock Capital (NYSE:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

21.6% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital -1,111.71% -6.28% -4.22% Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sutter Rock Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutter Rock Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 85.64 $23.95 million N/A N/A Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust was formed in 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.