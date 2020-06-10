FirstBlood Market Capitalization Reaches $10.62 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $10.62 million and $11,614.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.66 or 0.07100056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009584 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.