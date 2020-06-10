Flash (FLASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $70.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.01952856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00178424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00124628 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

