FleetCor Technologies’ (FLT) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at B

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLT. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.18.

NYSE FLT traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.12. 1,386,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,894. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average is $266.16. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

