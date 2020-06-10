FLETA Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One FLETA token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.01952856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00178424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00124628 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,672,426 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.