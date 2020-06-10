FLIP Market Cap Hits $437,762.82 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $437,762.82 and $15.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.01963182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00176572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00120883 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

