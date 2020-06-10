Fort L.P. Sells 9,082 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Global Payments by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $2,054,633 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average of $175.95. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

