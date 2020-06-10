Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FET. Tudor Pickering lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,346,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.14. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,825,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 643,665 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

