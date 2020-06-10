Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Acquires $717,600.00 in Stock

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 850,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory A. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 90,792 shares of Fossil Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $345,009.60.

Shares of FOSL stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 9,583,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.51). The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on FOSL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,639 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 111,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 510.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

