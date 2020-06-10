Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 37.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Societe Generale raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

