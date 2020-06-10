Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.51. 316,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,982 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

