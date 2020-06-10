Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 443,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,928. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

