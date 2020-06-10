Fundsmith LLP Decreases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Fundsmith LLP decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 4.9% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 1.41% of Becton Dickinson and worth $875,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,704. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

